Alexander Isak stars to cap a perfect week for Newcastle and Eddie Howe

A hat-trick from Alexander Isak helped Newcastle United follow up a midweek Carabao Cup success with a 4-0 thrashing at Ipswich Town to give their supporters the perfect week before Christmas.

The Magpies entered this fixture after they secured a place in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Brentford to remain on track for a first major trophy since 1969.

Any concerns this could be a case of after the Lord Mayor’s show evaporated within 26 seconds when Isak fired home his first after a lengthy VAR check.

Ex-Norwich attacker Jacob Murphy set up the opener and was a constant threat against the rivals of his old club as he grabbed Newcastle’s second before his back heel allowed Isak to complete a 54-minute treble, after he also struck at the end of the first half following more woeful Ipswich defending.

It ensured Eddie Howe masterminded a third consecutive victory, while Kieran McKenna’s side are left to lick their wounds on a day to forget.

Tributes were paid to the late Sir Bobby Robson ahead of kick-off after he managed both clubs with distinction, but the pleasantries quickly disappeared.

Newcastle fans celebrated wildly after a poor clearance by Town captain Sam Morsy from Murphy’s cross allowed Isak to fire home.

open image in gallery Alexander Isak celebrates scoring his first hat-trick for Newcastle in a 4-0 win at Ipswich ( PA Wire )

Jeers followed from Ipswich supporters’ when the offside flag was raised, but a two-and-a-half minute VAR check occurred and the goal was awarded with Murphy declared onside.

It rocked the hosts, as Sandro Tonali fired wide before Anthony Gordon headed into the ground and over from a Murphy cross after quarter of an hour.

As the rain turned Portman Road’s slick surface into a sodden mess, a neat turn and shot over by Jens Cajuste gave the home team a much-needed shot in the arm of belief.

Martin Dubravka raced out of his goal moments later to thwart Ipswich forward Sammie Szmodics before Isak curled straight at Arijanet Muric to provide a reminder of Newcastle’s threat.

That warning was not heeded as the Magpies were indebted to a player made up the road in Norfolk for their second goal after 32 minutes.

open image in gallery It was a day to forget for Ipswich, who were 3-0 down at half time ( Getty Images )

Gordon did the bulk of the heavy-lifting with a fine dribble across the Ipswich penalty area before he teed up Murphy, who smashed in via the crossbar from 14-yards.

Isak should have had another soon before he did grab his second in first-half stoppage-time and it was a gift.

Muric tried to pass to Cajuste inside his own penalty area, but Bruno Guimaraes nipped in to knock the ball to the unmarked Isak and he slotted in for the simplest of goals.

Ipswich forward Ali Al-Hamadi was introduced at half-time by McKenna as the hosts changed to a 4-4-2 formation and yet it failed to spark a turnaround.

Newcastle almost grabbed a fourth in the 51st minute only for Guimaraes to head against the post from Lewis Hall’s cross but three minutes later and the visitors added another.

Murphy raced into the area and back heeled into Isak, who found the bottom corner to register his first hat-trick for Newcastle and 11th goal of the season.

Joe Willock blazed over minutes later before Howe was able to bring off Isak with 17 minutes left.

Ipswich substitutes Nathan Broadhead and Al-Hamadi went close late on before Dan Burn was denied a fifth by VAR, but Newcastle move up to seventh.