Alexander Isak releases statement to Newcastle fans after ‘unforgettable years’

Alexander Isak has addressed the Newcastle fans for the first time since completing his deadline day transfer to Liverpool, concluding a messy saga that has dominated the summer.

Newcastle, who had insisted that Isak was not for sale, eventually allowed the 25-year-old to leave after he went on strike and accused them of breaking promises to them, before they were eventually able to sign replacements.

Isak helped deliver Newcastle’s first trophy in 70 years last season, scoring in their 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over the Reds in March, but his defiance meant he departed St. James’ Park on extremely sour terms, with fans displaying banners branding the Swede a “rat”.

The 25-year-old has nevertheless expressed has gratitude to the club and its supporters upon his exit.

“I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years.

“Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.”

Newcastle were not as generous in their farewell to Isak, with the club publishing a damning 37-word statement to acknowledge his British record £125m departure.

Alexander Isak has left Newcastle amid much acrimony ( AFP/Getty )

“Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee,” read a club statement.

“The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.”

Isak, who scored 62 goals in all competitions during his time at Newcastle, ended last season as the club’s top scorer before demanding to leave.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe had wanted to bring in two strikers to replace the Swede and succeeded in the final day of the transfer window, breaking the club record by signing Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart for an initial £69m and then Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £50m.