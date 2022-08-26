Alexander Isak: Newcastle blow transfer record to sign Swedish striker for £59m

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United have signed Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad on a long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Friday, shattering their transfer record to recruit the Sweden striker.

The clubs did not disclose the fee but British media reported Newcastle paid around £59m to sign the 22-year-old.

The fee eclipses the £40m Newcastle paid for Bruno Guimaraes in January and Joelinton in 2019. Isak is Newcastle’s fourth major signing since the close season after Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman.

“It is a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here and also the club’s project, which is one that I really believe in,” Isak said in a statement.

“You always want to go into a team and know how they play. I think Newcastle play very attractive football and I want to be a part of that.”

The striker, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall, has become a permanent fixture in Sweden’s front line, playing 37 times for his country and scoring nine goals since his debut in 2017. At Real Sociedad, he scored 44 goals in 132 appearances.

“He is an outstanding talent who is capable of making a big contribution to the team,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said.

“He is technically very good, with a mix of attributes that will complement us, but he is also at a great age to grow with this club.”

Newcastle are sixth in the table after three games and next play away at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Sunday.

Callum Wilson, meanwhile, is facing a spell on the sidelines and while Howe has insisted his injury is not serious, he admits that situation did add urgency to the pursuit of Isak.

He said: “Naturally with Callum’s injury – which we don’t believe to be serious, by the way, we’re hopeful that Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks – but naturally we acted slightly off that in terms of we were always looking for attacking players, but it changed our focus maybe slightly on the type.

“But we’re delighted to hopefully sign Alex, who will be a big player for us.”

Howe confirmed the club is in talks with Manchester United over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has been displaced as number one by summer signing Nick Pope, but the Newcastle boss revealed he is in no mood to let the Slovakia international go.

He said: “There has been contact between the clubs, but that will be something that will continue probably to happen, as in the discussions.

“But in terms of an actual final outcome, I’m very reluctant to lose any important players to the group, so that’s a decision that will be out of my hands, really.”