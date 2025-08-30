Newcastle complete club-record £69m deal for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle have completed a club-record £69m deal - £6m more than they paid for wantaway striker Alexander Isak three years ago - to sign forward Nick Woltemade from Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

The 23-year-old Germany international becomes the Magpies’ fifth addition of the summer after signing a long-term deal at St James’ Park.

His deal is worth just shy of £65m (€75m) plus £4.3m (€5m), and the signing crucially opens the door for Isak to make his long-desired move to Liverpool.

Woltemade said: “I’m really happy to be at this amazing club. From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me.

“It’s a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family.

“I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level.

“I know the stadium from watching games on television – it looks amazing and I know the atmosphere is crazy. I’m really excited to play and start scoring goals here.”

Woltemade began his career with Werder Bremen and became their youngest ever Bundesliga player at the age of 17 in 2020.

open image in gallery Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (pictured) is excited by the arrival of Nick Woltemade (David Davies/PA)

He joined Stuttgart last summer and scored 17 goals in 33 appearances before finishing as top goalscorer at the Under-21 European Championship.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe added: “We’re delighted to get Nick’s signing over the line so quickly. He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking to add to our attacking options.

“He’s strong in a lot of areas – he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe’s top leagues – but he’s also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here.

“Nick is a great character too and we’re really pleased to welcome him to the group.”

open image in gallery Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been keen to join Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 6ft 6in striker has won two caps for Germany and will wear the number 27 shirt at Newcastle.

With less than three days of the transfer window left, his signing is morale-boosting for the Magpies, who have seen numerous targets including Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike overlook them for other clubs.

It also means they have back-up should Isak, who has effectively been on strike, force through a move to Liverpool. The Premier League champions have already had one £110m bid for the Sweden striker rejected.