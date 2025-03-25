Alexander Isak stars as ruthless Sweden end Northern Ireland’s unbeaten run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Isak brought his sparkling Premier League form to the international stage as a young, inexperienced Northern Ireland were soundly beaten 5-1 in their friendly in Sweden.

Newcastle star Isak made one and scored one as the visitors’ five-match unbeaten run was ruthlessly brought to an end.

Michael O’Neill’s side had their chances under the roof at Stockholm’s Strawberry Arena, but they were wasteful until Isaac Price scored a late consolation, while the Swedes were clinical.

Northern Ireland came into the match on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw with Switzerland, but they had lost Trai Hume and Ethan Galbraith from that game with Portsmouth full-back Terry Devlin and Leyton Orient’s on-loan Tottenham forward Jamie Donley handed full debuts.

Sweden, by contrast, were smarting from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat in Luxembourg, and they clearly meant business by going ahead after only seven minutes.

Isak, with 23 goals for his club this season, was the creator, expertly bringing down a high ball in the area and turning away from his markers.

The Magpies’ Carabao Cup hero nine days ago jinked his way across the box before rolling the ball out to Emil Holm, who was free at the far post to slot beyond Pierce Charles from six yards out.

O’Neill’s side had actually made a bright start, with Justin Devenney forcing a save from Sweden keeper Viktor Johansson inside the first minute and Ruairi McConville heading a free-kick into the side netting.

But with Isak on the prowl the hosts were always menacing going forward, and moments later Sweden’s number nine swept past Paddy McNair before hitting a rising shot which flew just over Charles’ crossbar.

Back came O’Neill’s side and Price, their goalscorer against Switzerland, saw a shot saved before Brodie Spencer curled narrowly over the top.

Getting to half-time only one goal down would have given them real grounds for optimism for the second half, but instead they conceded another after 33 minutes.

Charles could only push a low cross from Gabriel Gudmundsson straight to the feet of Benjamin Nygren, who was left with a tap-in into an empty net.

To their credit Northern Ireland continued to press and Johansson had to come up with an acrobatic save to tip a George Savile curler, which was destined for the top corner, over the crossbar.

But just before the hour mark Sweden had a third when Nygren turned Sebastian Nanasi’s free-kick onto a post and former Watford winger Ken Sema lashed in the rebound.

Five minutes later Isak had his goal, capitalising on some sloppy Northern Ireland passing on the right flank and curling a superb drive home from the edge of the box.

Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, on as a substitute, tapped in the fifth with 13 minutes left, before Price hit a deflected consolation in the 90th minute to give the 450 hardy members of the green and white army something to cheer.

But O’Neill’s side will have to learn from a lesson in finishing when they go into June friendlies against Iceland and Denmark before the start of World Cup qualifying in September, where Germany await along with Luxembourg and Slovakia.