Newcastle United’s handling of the Alexander Isak transfer saga has been slammed by club legend Alan Shearer.

The former Newcastle striker says the club made themselves look “ridiculous” on Thursday for claiming that Isak was injured amid reports he wants to explore a move away from the club.

Newcastle released a statement on Thursday morning to say the Swede would miss the club’s pre-season tour of Asia due to a minor thigh problem.

Hours later, however, reports emerged that Isak had told club executives he wanted to explore the possibility of a transfer, amid reported interest from Liverpool.

Alan Shearer was critical of Newcastle’s handling of the situation ( PA Wire )

Shearer, a Betfair Ambassador, said: “It’s ridiculous what Newcastle put out this morning to say he wasn’t on the trip because of a slight thigh injury.

“If they thought people wouldn’t see through that… it was disappointing. They should have just told the truth straight away. I understand it’s a very difficult situation for them, but it is what it is.

“(Magpies head coach) Eddie Howe has to use all his persuasive powers to do what he can and try to make him stay at least one more year. If that can’t happen then it is what it is.

“You have to get the very best deal for the football club and if someone is prepared to pay north of £150million, and if he really, really wants to go, you can’t step in his way.”

Newcastle have so far not commented on the reports around Isak’s desire to leave.

Isak’s 23 Premier League goals last season made him one of the world’s hottest properties, and he has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.

Isak still has three years left on his contract at Newcastle, who he joined in the summer of 2022 from Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Liverpool were reported to be interested in signing Isak earlier this month, at the same time as the two clubs were in the hunt for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds have since signed Ekitike, understood to be for an initial £69million with a further £10m in potential add-ons.