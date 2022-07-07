Alexia Putellas vows to ‘finish what I started’ after Euro 2022-ending injury
The Spain midfielder was expected to be one of the stars of the tournament in England
World player of the year Alexia Putellas has vowed to bounce back after her Euro 2022 dream was shattered by injury.
The Spain midfielder, expected to be one of the stars of the tournament in England, will miss the event after suffering cruciate ligament damage in training on Tuesday.
Putellas won the Ballon d’Or in 2021 after helping Barcelona win the Champions League and the Primera Division.
The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram: “I could ask why now, why a day before the start of the Euros that I’ve been looking forward to and working towards for such time, but I will not.
“Now starts a new stage. Since I can remember, I have never been more than five days without kicking a ball, training or competing.
“It was and is my passion and this process will be a challenge but I am confident I can recover, get back on track and finish what I started.”
Real Sociedad’s Amaiur Sarriegi has been called up as Putellas’ replacement. Spain start their campaign when they face Finland in Milton Keynes on Friday.
Putellas said: “Without doubt, I will be another fan now and I will live, shout and feel every moment from the stands.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies