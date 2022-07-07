Alexia Putellas vows to ‘finish what I started’ after Euro 2022-ending injury

The Spain midfielder was expected to be one of the stars of the tournament in England

Andy Hampson
Thursday 07 July 2022 09:13
<p>Alexia Putellas suffered the injury during training</p>

Alexia Putellas suffered the injury during training

(PA Wire)

World player of the year Alexia Putellas has vowed to bounce back after her Euro 2022 dream was shattered by injury.

The Spain midfielder, expected to be one of the stars of the tournament in England, will miss the event after suffering cruciate ligament damage in training on Tuesday.

Putellas won the Ballon d’Or in 2021 after helping Barcelona win the Champions League and the Primera Division.

The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram: “I could ask why now, why a day before the start of the Euros that I’ve been looking forward to and working towards for such time, but I will not.

“Now starts a new stage. Since I can remember, I have never been more than five days without kicking a ball, training or competing.

Recommended

“It was and is my passion and this process will be a challenge but I am confident I can recover, get back on track and finish what I started.”

Real Sociedad’s Amaiur Sarriegi has been called up as Putellas’ replacement. Spain start their campaign when they face Finland in Milton Keynes on Friday.

Putellas said: “Without doubt, I will be another fan now and I will live, shout and feel every moment from the stands.”

