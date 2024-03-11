Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alexis Mac Allister has had his say on the controversial VAR decision late in stoppage time which denied Liverpool a penalty during their 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Anfield.

The incident in question saw Jeremy Doku raise his foot to control a bouncing ball and follow through into the chest of the incoming Alexis Mac Allister who crumpled to the floor inside the penalty area.

Doku won the ball first and the video assistant referee decided not to overturn the on-field decision of no penalty meaning the Premier League title rivals settled for a point each.

The Liverpool midfielder however, had a different opinion over the incident. Mac Allister said to BBC Sport: “I think it’s a clear penalty. I cannot say much more.

“I think the ref did a very good job throughout the game, but I think he made a mistake in the last decision.”

Liverpool and Man City were forced to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Sunday (Getty Images)

The incident itself sparked a debate on Match of the Day 2 with the pundits disagreeing on the decision.

Former Man City goalkeeper Shay Given said: “I don’t think it’s a penalty, I think he gets the ball but his foot is high and he gets Mac Allister after that. I think Michael Oliver is in a really good position.”

But Danny Murphy, who played 170 times for Liverpool between 1997 and 2004, said: It’s a penalty for me because so many times this season we’ve seen things like that outside the box and players have had red cards, yellow cards when they follow through.

“I know he got a bit of the ball, he did, but his foot is so high and there is a follow through.”

Mac Allister had earlier cancelled out John Stones’ opener meaning the points were shared and both teams dropped below Arsenal in the Premier League table, shaping up an exciting end to the season.

The midfielder added: “It will be (an interesting end to the season) for the fans, and it’s nice. I think it will be a nice battle between us three and maybe Tottenham and Villa that are there as well but it will definitely be a title race and we will try to do our best to win.”