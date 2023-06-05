Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alexis Mac Allister is likely to become Liverpool’s first summer signing, with a deal for the World Cup winner potentially completed this week.

The Argentinian has a release clause with Brighton of between £45m and £55m and manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted the midfielder will probably leave the American Express Stadium.

Liverpool are expected to activate the release clause in his contract, which was signed in October as Brighton ensured they would not lose him on a free transfer this summer.

Mac Allister’s arrival will be the start of a midfield rebuild at Anfield, with at least two players expected to be signed after the departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, who could replace the Argentinian at Brighton.

Liverpool have also looked at Mason Mount, who now appears more likely to join Manchester United, and considered a host of others, including Mac Allister’s Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, Matheus Nunes and Ryan Gravenberch. Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia could also be on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

Klopp has a preference to make signings as early in the summer as possible and Liverpool, who brought in Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director last week, have a track record of sealing many of their major deals before pre-season starts.

Mac Allister would represent another large profit for Brighton after joining from Argentinos Juniors for around £6m in 2019. The 24-year-old scored 10 Premier League goals last season as well as setting up Angel Di Maria’s strike in December’s World Cup final.