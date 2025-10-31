Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alfie Whiteman has announced a stark change in career, following the conclusion of the goalkeeper’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

Whiteman is retiring from professional football at the age of just 27, as he pursues a new career as a director and photographer.

Whiteman joined Spurs’s academy at the age of 10 and remained with the club – barring two loan spells with Degerfors in Sweden – until May of this year, when his contract expired.

Tottenham opted against renewing the goalkeeper’s deal, and Whiteman, who made a single senior appearance for Spurs, has subsequently decided to leave football altogether.

Whiteman, who has a popular profile on the film-review app Letterboxd, and who hosts a monthly radio show on NTS, announced on Friday that he had signed with the production company Some Such.

Speaking to The Athletic, Whiteman said: “The stereotype of a footballer is generally quite true. It’s the golf, wash-bag culture. I was that young footballer. I wanted the Gucci wash bag and I drove the Mercedes. You all just become a reflection of each other. You’re a product of your environment.

“It’s the way football is in this country; it’s so shut off from anything else. You go to training and then you go home, that’s it. I guess I always felt a little bit different. My teammates – who I got on well with – called me a hippie. That was their definition.

“But then, when I was 18, I met my ex-girlfriend, who was a model. She was a bit older than me. Her best friend was a director. It just started opening my eyes to what life has to offer. So, as I was getting a bit older around 18 or 19, I started meeting new people and realising a bit more about myself, and understanding the football bubble, because it’s so insular.

Alfie Whiteman in 2019 ( Getty Images )

“Football is a short career regardless, even if you do really well, and I knew that I didn’t want to stay in it. It was about trying to gain experience and be proactive in learning about these things I was also interested in, but mainly because I was enjoying it, and was surrounded by the kinds of people that were doing what I enjoyed as a job. They were making things. It was really inspiring.”

Some Such said in an Instagram post: “With an eye attuned to capturing moments of human connection in unseen places, director and photographer Alfie’s work is defined by a curiosity for how culture, identity and community intersect. A former professional footballer with Tottenham Hotspur, Alfie channels the discipline of elite sport into the openness of his creative practice.”

Whiteman, who represented England at youth level, is a boyhood Tottenham fan, having grown up close to – and with a view of – the club’s old stadium. “[My parents] still live in Tottenham, close to the stadium, they can see it from their bathroom window,” he said in a 2023 interview with the club.