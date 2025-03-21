Alisson Becker returns early from Brazil duty after suspected concussion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to Merseyside after sustaining a “suspected concussion” in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying win over Colombia.

The 32-year-old was forced off in the 78th minute after colliding with former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez in Brasilia overnight.

After the game team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the player would undergo assessment for concussion and Liverpool have confirmed the goalkeeper has since left South America to come home.

“Alisson is travelling back to Merseyside and will undergo assessment from the Reds’ medical staff,” said a statement.

Lasmar had said Brazil followed the required protocol immediately following the incident.

“Becker suffered a trauma to the head region, he was replaced (due to) a suspected concussion,” he told CNN Brazil.

“Alisson is normal, with no complaints. He reported no fainting and no memory loss. He thought he was a little slower (and with) this complaint the recommendation is the replacement of the player.”

Alisson’s issue is another injury worry for head coach Arne Slot after midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who was substituted in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, withdrew from the Netherlands’ squad on Wednesday due to a fitness issue.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who had been a fitness concern before Sunday’s Carabao Cup final after sustaining a problem in the Champions League exit to Paris St Germain last week, was also substituted at half-time of France’s 2-0 Nations League defeat to Croatia on Thursday but head coach Didier Deschamps allayed fears of an injury by suggesting it was a tactical decision.

The Premier League leaders, whose next match is at home to Everton on April 2, are already without defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley and midfielder Tyler Morton.