Liverpool manager Arne Slot issued an injury update on the status of his goalkeeper ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

In the Champions League, Liverpool came from behind to beat AC Milan in the competition’s new format, but suffered a surprise defeat at Anfield to Nottingham Forest last weekend in the league.

Having made a flawless start to the season before the clash against Forest, Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways against Bournemouth, but might have to do so without their first-choice goalkeeper.

When asked about Alisson’s fitness, Slot said: “He has a slight issue with one of his muscles. We wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not.

“He didn't do it in the Milan game, he felt it before then he felt it more and more. Now we have to see if he's ready for the weekend.”

He added: “Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today (Friday). We have to wait and see.”

The issue is reportedly hamstring tightness and should the goalkeeper be deemed not fit enough to play, Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to deputise in his absence.

Darwin Nunez has had minimal impact so far this season under Slot, and has been limited to just four substitute appearances, despite notching up his 100th appearance for Liverpool against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Since he joined the club in 2022, he has scored 33 goals and provided 17 assists, but he has not found the net this campaign.

“He needs the same as all the others, work really hard and the goals will come,” Slot said when asked about the forward who cost a reported £85m.

“That’s what he did against Milan, he came in for the team and then as a result of that attackers have goals or assists. It happened with Cody so if you play for a team like Liverpool you’ll get them.

“For me it’s the work you do without the ball. He will get his chance in the near future, we play a lot of games, he is fitter and fitter and understand day by day what we want from him. But he’s in competition with Diogo who has done well. Darwin came back with confidence from Copa America.”