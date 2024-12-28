Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alisson believes Liverpool’s league leaders cannot be compared with Jurgen Klopp’s greatest team but said Arne Slot’s side have to create their own history.

The goalkeeper is one of the survivors of the group who won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020 under Klopp, along with Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Mohamed Salah.

But he feels the current side, who have a six-point lead in the table, are so different that comparisons are irrelevant. Klopp christened the side he had in his final season “Liverpool 2.0” and Alisson believes that both the personnel and style have changed, with new head coach Slot adding his stamp.

The Brazilian said: “I think it’s different players, different managers, a lot of more different things than similarities. I believe we don’t have to compare ourselves with the teams in the past, we have to create our own history.

“This season, this group has to create its own history. With the players who came in, they brought a lot of quality, and what we are doing, what we can do, we’re not going to erase the things we did in the past that were really special and be always in the history of this club.”

open image in gallery Alisson (centre) is one of the survivors of the highly successful Liverpool side under Klopp ( 2020 Pool )

Alisson thinks one of the different elements is that Liverpool had gone three decades without winning the English title before Klopp’s success in 2020, as he reflected on the historic achievements of that side.

He added: “We have a few players that are playing here long enough, that experienced the highest peak of maybe the Jurgen Klopp era, if we can say that, and the lowest as well. I don’t think it’s too similar, [it’s] two different teams. A few players still play in the team but we have a little bit [of a] different style now, more ball possession. Before it was really straightforward: a lot of transition, a lot of intensity.

“That team was really special. We achieved great things. It was the first Premier League title for this club in a long time. We achieved the Champions League together as well, the season before. I think there’s no comparison with both situations. Just what makes me happy is to see that this group of players. We have the quality to do something special, and the most important thing is the commitment that is needed to win something is there, and the passion, the desire.”

open image in gallery Arne Slot’s Liverpool side have opened up an advantage at the top of the Premier League ( PA Wire )

Alisson said Liverpool have exceeded their expectations with how they have begun Slot’s reign as, after Sunday’s trip to West Ham, they will go into 2025 top of the league.

He added: “I think if at the beginning of the season we looked to this point now and are told the numbers, the amount of points that we have, the place we are, we would sign it off immediately.

“I think when Arne joined the club, everybody thought it would be hard work for him to replace a manager like Jurgen. But he’s showing his qualities and he brings us a lot of good things. I think it’s not only one key, but many things that are helping us to achieve our goals. It’s too soon to talk about the title, of course, but it’s our goal, it’s our target.”