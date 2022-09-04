Alisson puts Liverpool’s slow start to season down to injuries
The goalkeeper believes Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Everton was a positive step despite the Reds dropping more points
Alisson has admitted that Liverpool have been below par this season but believes injuries are the biggest factor in their slow start.
Jurgen Klopp’s side were runners-up last season but have only won two of their first six league games, leading their goalkeeper to accept they have problems they have to solve with their game.
Liverpool have been without up to 10 players at times this season, with Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all suffering injuries and Darwin Nunez serving a three-match suspension, but Alisson sees Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Everton as a step in the right direction.
He said: “We know we are not at our level that everyone is used to seeing but we are trying and we are fighting.
“I believe it is only because of the circumstances around us. The injuries. There are so many reasons you can point the finger at that. In the end, it is on us. We have to have the right attitude on the pitch, working against those kind of problems and fixing those problems.
“We fix that with football, this is our idea. We have to stick with our idea of football. We have to fight too, be physical sometimes. We are trying to do that and we are getting there. This was a good example of what we can do this season.
“In this game we improved. Speaking about the performance, we had a more consistent game and we are getting there. We will get there.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies