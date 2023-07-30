Allan Saint-Maximin the latest Premier League star to leave for Saudi Arabia

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Allan Saint-Maximin has become the latest player to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle United to join Al-Ahli.

The former France youth international spent four years at St James’ Park and leaves for an undisclosed fee.

Saint-Maximin will team up with both Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli as the influx of top names to Saudi Arabia shows no sign of abating.

The 26-year-old scores 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but has struggled with niggling injuries in recent seasons.

The deal to sell Saint-Maximin has drawn criticism as the Saudi Public Investment Fund having the majority ownership in both Newcastle and Al-Ahli.

“Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career,” Newcastle said in a statement confirming his departure.