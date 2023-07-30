Jump to content

Allan Saint-Maximin the latest Premier League star to leave for Saudi Arabia

Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle and will team up with both Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli

Mark Mann-Bryans
Sunday 30 July 2023 17:28
<p>Allan Saint-Maximin leaves St James' Park for the Saudi Pro League riches </p>

Allan Saint-Maximin leaves St James’ Park for the Saudi Pro League riches

(PA Archive)

Allan Saint-Maximin has become the latest player to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle United to join Al-Ahli.

The former France youth international spent four years at St James’ Park and leaves for an undisclosed fee.

Saint-Maximin will team up with both Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli as the influx of top names to Saudi Arabia shows no sign of abating.

The 26-year-old scores 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but has struggled with niggling injuries in recent seasons.

The deal to sell Saint-Maximin has drawn criticism as the Saudi Public Investment Fund having the majority ownership in both Newcastle and Al-Ahli.

“Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career,” Newcastle said in a statement confirming his departure.

