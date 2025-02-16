Amad Diallo injury update as Ruben Amorim confirms Man Utd blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim expects Manchester United to be without Amad Diallo for the rest of the season after the winger suffered an ankle injury.

Amad was injured in training this week, hurting his ligaments, and while United are still assessing him, the best-case scenario is that he will be sidelined for a number of weeks.

It leaves Amorim short of attacking options after loaning out both Marcus Rashford, to Aston Villa, and Antony, to Real Betis, during the winter transfer window.

Amorim is now deprived of his top scorer since taking over at Old Trafford and gave an update ahead of facing Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

"I think so,” Amorim replied when asked if Amad is out for the season. “Sometimes things happen and seasons where everything happens at the same time."

Amorim will also be without Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo due to injury while Christian Eriksen and Leny Yoro are ill - leaving the United boss to name eight teenagers on his bench.

.”We have the kids. They have the opportunity to be on the bench and they are ready to play,” Amorim said.

Amad, who has scored six goals in Amorim’s reign, signed a five-and-a-half year contract in January, a reward for a winner in the Manchester derby and an equaliser against Liverpool.

He then scored his first hat-trick for the club to turn a 1-0 deficit to Southampton into a 3-1 win and, along with captain Bruno Fernandes, is the only player with more than one Premier League assist for United this season.

But his absence means Amorim takes a depleted squad to Tottenham on Sunday when, besides Martinez, United will also be without Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Mason Mount.