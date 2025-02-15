Another injury blow for Manchester United as Amad Diallo suffers ankle damage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo could miss the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old has been one of the few bright points in a campaign to forget at Old Trafford, scoring six goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions.

But Diallo is now facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining ankle ligament damage in training.

PA understands the Ivory Coast international is still being assessed, but a United source indicated it is touch and go whether he will play again this season.

The development is a major blow to head coach Ruben Amorim, who revealed ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham that they had been hit by some unspecified injuries and illness.

Reports subsequently emerged that United midfielders Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer picked up injuries in addition to Diallo’s setback.

Lisandro Martinez recently sustained a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Amorim suggested Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount and Altay Bayindir remain absent.

Academy players, including 17-year-old Chido Obi, have been promoted to first-team training to help cope with the issues.

United sit 13th in the Premier League standings ahead of travelling to Tottenham, who are two points behind them.

As if they were not dealing with enough, PA understands United’s travel plans to the capital were disrupted by a signal failure on the West Coast mainline.

The issue meant a coach journey to London rather than a train, although that is only understood to have added an hour to the journey time.