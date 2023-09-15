Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to look at the transfer market in January to solve the club’s winger crisis with Jadon Sancho’s future in the air and Antony on a leave of absence from the club, the Mirror reports. Young forward Amad is also on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Daily Mail says the club have identified Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who scored 14 times for the Serie A champions last season. Newcastle, Manchester City and Liverpool have all previously expressed interest in the 22-year-old from Georgia.

Turkish club Besiktas are hoping to acquire Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on a loan deal after they had a permanent transfer bid rejected by the club, says one outlet.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Andros Townsend: Turkish outlet Ajansspor reports the 32-year-old has signed with Konyaspor after he left Everton in summer.

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool have no intention of letting the 32-year-old midfielder leave the club despite interest from Turkey, Football Insider guesses.