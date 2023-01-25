Jump to content

Brighton have offer rejected for RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara

Liverpool and Manchester United have looked at the Malian international in the past

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Wednesday 25 January 2023 11:02
<p>Amadou Haidara has caught the attention of Liverpool and Manchester United </p>

(PA Wire)

Brighton and Hove Albion have had an offer rejected for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara. The German club do not want to sell in this window due to the difficulty of signing a replacement now.

The 24-year-old midfielder also has a clause in his contract that he can leave in the summer, and it is anticipated there could be more interest from Champions League clubs in the summer. Liverpool and Manchester United have looked at the Malian international in the past, and the likelihood is that interest will be revived once the season ends. Haidara would be open to a move to Brighton now but respects Leipzig's decision as they lie second in the Bundesliga just four points behind Bayern Munich. There is some chance at ending the German champions' attempt at an 11th successive title, so Leipzig do not want to allow Haidara to go without an adequate replacement.

