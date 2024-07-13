Everton midfielder Amadou Onana close to making Aston Villa switch

Support truly

Aston Villa are closing in on a £50million deal for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The PA news agency understands the Toffees are set to offload the 22-year-old, who has failed to make much of an impact in a struggling team since his £35m arrival from Lille two years ago.

Villa are looking to strengthen their squad after qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.

Onana, who was in Belgium’s team for all their Euro 2024 matches, endured a difficult final couple of months of the season and started only two of the last six games – the final two fixtures of the campaign when top-flight status had already been secured.

Amadou Onana was a regular for Belgium at Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

There was an expectation the club would cash in on the midfielder this summer as he was not viewed as integral to manager Sean Dyche’s plans.

With Villa meeting their valuation the club, which received two points deductions for financial breaches last season, are happy to cash in and make a profit, although it is understood a sell-on fee is due to Lille.

Onana’s sale will also bolster Everton’s resolve to fend off Manchester United’s interest in centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The defender has attracted a couple of bids, the last believed to be a deal worth £50m, but Everton are insistent they will not consider anything other than a “mega offer” for the 22-year-old, who received his first England call-up during his breakthrough season at Goodison Park, and value him around £70m.