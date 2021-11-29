How to watch Amazon Prime Premier League fixtures for free this week

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be this week if you’re intent on making sure you get every minute of Premier League action.

While Sky Sports and BT Sports have dominated English football’s broadcast market in recent times, web giant Amazon has shown an increasing interest in television through its Amazon Prime service.

And Amazon Prime Video continues its foray into the world of football this month with a number of fixtures being broadcast on the streaming platform.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time.

Which fixtures are being shown?

Tuesday 30 November

Newcastle vs Norwich, 7.30pm GMT

Leeds vs Crystal Palace, 8.15pm

Wednesday 1 December

Watford vs Chelsea, 7.30pm

West Ham vs Brighton, 7.30pm

Wolves vs Burnley, 7.30pm

Southampton vs Leicester, 7.30pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester City, 8.15pm

Everton vs Liverpool, 8.15pm

Thursday 2 December

Tottenham vs Brentford, 7.30pm

Manchester United vs Arsenal, 8.15pm

How can I watch Amazon Prime Video for free?

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time. After the trial ends, a subscription will cost £7.99 per month or £79 per year.

Matches can be streamed online and on TV via the Prime Video app, Fire TV, games consoles, BT TV, Apple TV, Virgin’s V6 TV Box, Chromecast, TalkTalkTV and online.

To watch all these fixtures for free, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial by clicking here, which can be cancelled any time.