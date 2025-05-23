Ancelotti speaks out on his future ahead of Real Madrid departure
The former Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Chelsea boss is one of the greatest football mangers of his generation
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes he has no desire to coach another club in the future after his departure from the Spanish giants at the end of the season.
The 65-year-old Italian, whose illustrious career has included spells at Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Chelsea, is set to take the helm of the Brazilian national team.
Ancelotti's second tenure at Real Madrid has been marked by significant success, adding to his already impressive collection of trophies.
During his four years in charge, he led the team to three Champions League titles, two La Liga crowns, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, two Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and one Intercontinental Cup.
However, this season has seen Real Madrid failing to secure any silverware. Despite this, Ancelotti's legacy at the club remains firmly cemented.
When asked if he would like to return to Real after his Brazil tenure ends, the Italian manager said: "These are things I don't know.
"I don't feel like coaching another club, or I didn't, after Madrid. That's what I've said and I maintain. In the future... I don't know. But the most immediate thing is to do well with Brazil.
"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to not betray Madrid with any other club and to go to the national team with the most history, the five-time champions. It's a great challenge, but I love being able to prepare for a World Cup with Brazil."
Media reports have linked former Real midfielder Xabi Alonso as his replacement, with the Spaniard leaving German club Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season but Ancelotti said he had no advice for his former player.
Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
"Everyone has their own methodology, but let him enjoy Madrid. Xabi Alonso will be the first and I wish him all the luck in the world," Ancelotti said when asked what advice he has for future Madrid coaches.
"He has the quality to coach Madrid. Let him enjoy it."
Second-placed Real host 11th-placed Real Sociedad on Saturday in their final game of the season.
The match will also mark the final game of Croatian midfielder Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The 39-year-old Modric, the club's most decorated player and the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, will leave Madrid after the Club World Cup.
"I get emotional very quickly. It's going to be an emotional day. If I start crying, there's no problem," Ancelotti said.
"It will be nice and I share it with Modric... who has been a spectacular support in this stage at Madrid. Someone fantastic, a legend. To say goodbye with him will be nice."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments