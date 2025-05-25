Andoni Iraola happy as Bournemouth beat Leicester to secure top-10 finish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola “really enjoyed it” as his side ensured a top-half Premier League finish by ending the season with a 2-0 win over relegated Leicester.

Antoine Semenyo scored both goals to ensure victory on what was otherwise a fairly forgettable afternoon.

This is Bournemouth’s best-ever Premier League season but they had stumbled towards the finish line, having been fifth in the league, eyes firmly fixed on the Champions League places, as recently as February.

Just two wins from 12 games before the visit of Leicester extinguished any hope of a first-ever European campaign for the Cherries next season.

Manager Andoni Iraola said: “I’ve really enjoyed it, this season with the team. This club has finished with the most goals scored and the least goals conceded (in Bournemouth’s Premier League history).

“To finish the season outside of the top 10 would have been really unfair for us. I am really happy, not only with Antoine but with everyone.”

The future of Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains unclear, with speculation suggesting that the club are preparing to part ways with him.

He said: “I still have to wait to have a conversation on a future together or not.

“That needs to take place. It’s been a hard season and of course, very disappointed with the relegation.”

Since being relegated at the end of April, Leicester’s form has been good, with the Foxes having taken seven of the last nine points available to them.

Here they were bright and ought to have gone ahead when Oliver Skipp wasted a good sight of goal.

Soon afterwards, Bournemouth’s Evanilson dragged a shot just beyond the far post.

Bournemouth gained momentum and David Brooks soon saw his volley saved by Jakub Stolarczyk after Tyler Adams’ cross had reached him at the far post.

As expected, the intensity was hardly fierce at the Vitality Stadium for a final-day fixture with nothing riding on it. Skipp did have the ball in the net for Leicester after half an hour, but Kasey McAteer was offside in the build-up.

Five minutes before half-time, Conor Coady brought down Evanilson right on the edge of the area as he threatened to race clear. From the resulting free-kick, Stolarcyzk saved superbly low to his left to keep the scores level.

Bournemouth maintained their pressure after the break and were denied by another superb save from Stolarczyk as he pushed Marcus Tavernier’s curling shot past the post.

Leicester’s supporters were spending the afternoon voicing their anger at the club’s board, in particular director of football Jon Rudkin.

It was then Bournemouth’s turn to see a goal ruled out, with the ball having gone out of play on the way to Daniel Jebbison, who volleyed in at the far post.

Finally the deadlock was broken and it came following a Bournemouth corner. Justin Kluivert dinked the ball to the far post where Illia Zabarnyi towered a header back into the six-yard box where Semenyo was waiting to stab it home.

There was a standing ovation for Real Madrid-bound Dean Huijsen, who came off the bench for the final 13 minutes to say farewell to the Bournemouth supporters.

Huijsen had a hand in Semenyo’s second goal, winning the ball back on the edge of the Leicester penalty area to allow the Ghana international to pick his spot and score.