Talking points as England continue World Cup qualifying campaign against Andorra

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with an away match against Andorra on Saturday, played in Barcelona.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the talking points ahead of the game.

Destination USA

Victories over Albania and Latvia in Thomas Tuchel’s first two games in charge in March set England on the right path to North America next summer and they currently top Group K after two games, though their biggest rivals Serbia are yet to kick-off their campaign. However, a victory over the minnows in Barcelona will put Tuchel’s men one step closer to the World Cup ahead of September’s toughest game of the group in Serbia. The German is not taking the game lightly, naming his strongest possible squad, including players who are going to the Club World Cup later this month.

Brothers in arms

Trevoh Chalobah earned his maiden call-up to the senior squad after an impressive season for Chelsea and he has his sights on history. If he is able to get on the pitch against Andorra – or Senegal in next Tuesday’s friendly – he will follow in his brother Nathaniel’s shoes by representing England, making the Chalobahs the 21st set of brothers to play for England. Only two of them have been post-war, Bobby and Jack Charlton and Phil and Gary Neville, while Trevoh will be hoping his international career lasts longer than the six minutes 54 seconds Nathaniel managed in his one and only appearance in 2018.

The heat is on

England are already preparing for the extreme temperatures they are expected to face in next summer’s World Cup and they have spent the week training in the 27-degree heat of Spain rather than at St George’s Park. The players have been doing acclimitisation testing this week, consisting of cycling in sauna-like temperatures, and taking scientific tests on their core body temperature and reaction to heat. They will get some in-game experience of it against Andorra as well, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-20s when the match kicks off on Saturday tea-time.

Ivan the great

Most people thought Ivan Toney had sacrificed his England career when he made a money-spinning move to Saudia Arabia last summer, but Thomas Tuchel has brought him back into the squad. The striker scored 23 goals in 30 Saudi Pro League appearances for Al-Ahli, helping the side to win the AFC Champions League Elite competition. With Ollie Watkins also back in the squad after injury, captain Harry Kane has some competition in attack.

Down Andorra out?

This match is not a question of whether England will win, but how many goals will they score. Andorra are well down the FIFA rankings, in 173rd and below Papa New Guinea and St Vincent and the Grenadines, and have only ever won four World Cup qualifiers – two of them against San Marino. England have a healthy record against them, winning all of their six previous meetings to an aggregate of 25-0 and should strengthen that.