Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana completes loan move to Trabzonspor
Onana leaves on loan after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim
Andre Onana has left Manchester United to join Trabzonspor on loan for the rest of the season.
The Turkish club will pay all of the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s wages but they have no option or obligation to buy him.
Onana, who cost United a fee rising to £47.2m when he joined from Internazionale two years ago, was allowed to leave after Ruben Amorim brought in goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Antwerp for £18.1m on deadline day.
Onana was signed for United by his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, becoming the third most expensive goalkeeper in history then.
He had helped Inter reach the 2023 Champions League final in his only season at San Siro but his two years at United were marred by a series of errors.
Onana was United’s first-choice goalkeeper for the last two seasons but was omitted from the side in the Premier League by Amorim in August, playing only in the Carabao Cup, where he was at fault for a goal in the exit to League Two Grimsby.
He becomes the fifth senior player to leave in the last two weeks after Alejandro Garnacho and Antony were sold to Chelsea and Real Betis respectively while Jadon Sancho joined Aston Villa and Rasmus Hojlund moved to Napoli on loan.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments