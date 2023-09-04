Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andre Onana could miss four Premier League games for Manchester United at the start of 2024 after coming out of international retirement.

The summer signing has been recalled to the Cameroon squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi next Tuesday.

The two teams are tied on four points with the winners guaranteed to reach next year’s tournament in Ivory Coast, which will be staged between 13 January and 11 February. In that time, United face Tottenham, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa in the Premier League, as well as potential FA Cup ties.

It could mean that Erik ten Hag is without his first-choice goalkeeper and a £43m summer signing, perhaps positioning the deadline-day buy from Fenerbahce, Altay Bayindir, for a run in the United goal.

Onana, 27, retired from international football in December after being sent home from the World Cup by manager Rigobert Song following an argument about his tactics and the goalkeeper’s preference for passing the ball out from the back.

However, he has patched up his relationship with Song and said in a statement on his social media channels: “My desire to represent my country has never wavered since my youth, and this aspiration remains an inseparable part of my identity. Nothing and no one can shake this conviction.

“I answer my nation’s call with unshakeable certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream, but also to respond to the expectations and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine.

“In the face of manipulation, lies and abuse of power, I choose to remain true to my ideals, proudly representing a country that deserves our sincere commitment. Now is the time to unite, to work in harmony for our common good: Cameroon.”