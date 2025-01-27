Andre Onana hopes win at Fulham is ‘turning point’ for Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goalkeeper Andre Onana hopes Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Fulham proves a “turning point” in their season.

Lisandro Martinez’s 78th-minute strike earned Ruben Amorim’s side victory at Craven Cottage on Sunday, lifting them up to 12th in the Premier League table.

Defender Martinez’s deflected long-range effort was almost cancelled out in the final minutes by Joachim Andersen, but a crucial block on the line by 21-year-old Toby Collyer ensured United held on.

“We have to enjoy it because at the end of the day when things are going good everyone is happy,” Onana told MUTV.

“It’s what we want because we are Manchester United and we are under the obligation to give everything on the pitch.

“Hopefully this game was the turning point and from here we move on.”

The win followed a 2-1 success over Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

United have only lost once since the turn of the year – a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton – and Onana says the team are fighting for each other.

“We are in this together,” he added.

“Like I always said, we win together, we lose together, bad moments will come and good moments will come.

“We have to stick together, it doesn’t matter what happens.”

Fulham were unfortunate to not come away with anything from Sunday’s game after creating the better chances.

Striker Raul Jimenez failed to add to his eight league goals this season as Fulham’s forwards endured a day to forget.

“Of course, it wasn’t the best night from us in our attacking line at all,” manager Marco Silva said.

“I think we had some very good moments that we should have taken more from and created even more clear chances. Definitely, in terms of our counter-attack, it was not the best night at all.”