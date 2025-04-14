Altay Bayindir’s failed audition leaves just one option left for Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andre Onana, after the most turbulent few weeks on and off the pitch, had to be taken out of the firing line at Newcastle.

It was understood that from moment Ruben Amorim informed Onana of his decision to leave him out of the squad entirely for Manchester United’s trip to the north east, the struggling goalkeeper would be back for his team’s do-or-die Europa League clash with Lyon on Thursday.

That did not stop the growing number of Onana doubters getting their hopes up. Altay Bayindir has impressed when given the opportunity in cup games for United, most notably in his stunning athletic display in victory at Arsenal.

Had he had a blinder on par with the Turkey international’s Emirates heroics at St James’ Park on Sunday, Amorim would certainly have a decision to make as to who would be the safest pair of hands for his most crucial fixture yet.

A stunning first-half save to deny Alexander Isak in front of the Gallowgate would have caused Onana, no doubt watching at home, to become uncomfortable in his seat.

By the time the final whistle went as United shipped four goals for the first time in the league this season, the fourth of which was a glaring error from Bayindir, Onana can start to focus on getting his A-game back together.

Thursday is, quite simply, win or bust for Amorim and United. Not only will winning a trophy provide a major lift for a club stuck in a dizzying death spiral they are labouring to get out of, but the riches brought by getting into next season’s Champions League are absolutely essential for this summer’s crucial squad overall.

Amorim has talked a good game since walking through the Carrington doors, but the results have remained so embarrassing – United are assured their worst-ever Premier League points return already, likely by some margin – the room for error is minimal, to put it mildly.

open image in gallery Altay Bayindir failed his audition to replace Andre Onana as Manchester United's goalkeeper after shipping four goals in the Premier League clash with Newcastle ( AFP via Getty Images )

All of which heaps pressure on Thursday’s encounter, meaning Amorim cannot take even the remotest of risks. Especially in goal.

Onana has made more errors leading to a goal than any other Premier League goalkeeper in all competitions since the start of last season, but given what is at stake against Lyon, Bayindir still needed that exceptional performance to convince Amorim to make a bold call.

Where Bayindir really failed the audition was with the ball at his feet. Onana has not reached anything like the ball-playing finesse levels he managed at Inter Milan, but the Cameroonian never looked as jittery as Bayindir did for 90 minutes at St James’ Park.

On numerous occasions, the United number two took the easy option that put his defenders in trouble, while almost getting caught in possession all too often.

open image in gallery Andre Onana should be recalled for the crucial Europa League clash with Lyon but cannot afford any more mistakes ( Action Images via Reuters )

The mistake for Newcastle’s fourth goal was the final nail in Bayindir’s forlorn attempts to get the nod for Thursday. What pass he was aiming for is unclear, but Joelinton did not have to move a great deal to cut it out before setting up Bruno Guimaraes for the simplest of finishes.

“We are going to analyse the game, but we need to focus on the next one, we cannot change this one,” Amorim said. “The next one is massive for us, so let’s focus on the next one on Thursday to play better and to win the game.

“You guys have to wait (to see his selection), we are going to start the next week tomorrow and I’m going to choose the best starting XI for the next one.”

One call in particular seems to have been made for Amorim. Onana is not in a great place, but the risks involved in going with Bayindir are too great at this point of no return for a coach desperate to get the chance to properly bring about real change at Old Trafford.