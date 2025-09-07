Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Andre Onana considers Manchester United exit as discussions over loan move continue

A string of errors has led pressure to mounting on Onana, who could be allowed to leave the club this summer

Simon Peach
Sunday 07 September 2025 12:36 BST
Andre Onana
Andre Onana (PA)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana could be on the move to Trabzonspor as discussions continue over a loan switch to the Turkish club, the PA news agency understands.

The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan in 2023 for an initial £43.8m), plus a potential £3.4m in add-ons.

But a string of errors quickly led pressure to mount on Onana, who ended his first season with an FA Cup winners’ medal, only for more issues to follow under Ruben Amorim last term.

A hamstring injury prevented him from making a pre-season appearance and he made an awful error in his first game of the season as the Red Devils made a humiliating Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby.

Andre Onana made his only appearance of the season at Grimsby (Nigel French/PA)
Andre Onana made his only appearance of the season at Grimsby (Nigel French/PA)

It might prove to be his only United appearance of the campaign as PA understands a loan move to Trabzonspor is being worked on.

The Turkish transfer window remains open and former Fenerbahce shot-stopper Altay Bayindir, last year’s back-up to Onana, had previously been linked with a return to his homeland.

The Turkey international has started all three Premier League games this term and United made the deadline-day signing of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens for £18.2m plus add-ons.

Amorim’s United return to action away to Manchester City after the international break.

