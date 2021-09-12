Andrea Radrizzani hopes to bring elite European football back to Leeds

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani is hoping to bring European football to an expanded Elland Road inside three years.

Radrizzani’s club are now in their second season back in the Premier League after finally ending a 16-year absence from the top flight by winning promotion from the Championship in 2020.

Leeds impressed by securing a ninth-placed finish last term and, with plans also afoot to increase the stadium’s 37,890 capacity, Radrizzani is now aiming higher.

The dream is to play in European nights in a bigger stadium in two or three years. Andrea Radrizzani

The Italian told Sky Sports: “Our goal is to maintain (our place) in the league and, if we maintain the league, we can build on the foundation.

“We invested a lot in players last year and this season and I believe the club is going in the right direction to establish itself in the Premier League.

“The dream is to play in European nights in a bigger stadium in two or three – probably three – years.”

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds back to the top flight (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has been fundamental to Leeds’ rise and return to the Premier League but the veteran Argentinian, who was appointed in 2018, prefers only to sign contracts for one year at a time.

That has led to fears the club could lose the 66-year-old but Radrizzani insists the club are happy with the arrangement.

“Every year we continue year by year and there is no problem,” he said. “There is a lot of trust and we are working very well together.”