Brentford target ex-Premier League star to bolster defensive options
Former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has only made one league appearance for Barcelona this season but wants to fight for his place
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Brentford are considering a move for Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, as manager Thomas Frank looks at whether he can improve his defensive options this January. The Camp Nou hierarchy want to make outgoings to meet financial restrictions but it is understood the former Chelsea centre-half wants to fight for his place.
Christensen has been injured for much of the season, meaning he has only made one league appearance. While the 28-year-old is intent on reclaiming his place, Barca's financial situation has meant clubs are willing to test whether a deal is possible.
Brentford would be open to a move, although it may take considerable persuasion for Christensen to drop from Champions League level. Those close to the situation nevertheless insist this is where Frank can be influential, especially given the Danish links, and the fact the Brentford manager has had such success with a series of Christensen's international teammates.
Frank already has four Danish internationals in the squad, including club captain Christian Nørgaard. Brentford also gave Christian Eriksen his first step back into elite football, having shockingly suffered cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match against Finland.
That was one of four tournaments that Christensen has played in for Denmark, having earned 74 caps in his international career so far.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments