Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea exit confirmed ahead of Barcelona switch

The Denmark international has spent 10 years at Stamford Bridge

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 10 June 2022 15:48
Tuchel on Christensen's FA Cup absence ahead of move to Barcelona

Chelsea have confirmed defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Denmark international is expected to join LaLiga giants Barcelona following 10 years at Stamford Bridge.

He had not played for the Blues since withdrawing himself from selection on the morning of the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter and midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Charly Musonda will also depart the Premier League club this summer, while Antonio Rudiger’s free transfer switch to Real Madrid has already been announced.

Christensen joined Chelsea’s academy from Danish club Brondby in 2012 and was loaned to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017.

The 26-year-old scored twice in 161 Blues appearances, winning the Champions League, Europa League and Fifa Club World Cup.

“Chelsea Football Club thanks Andreas for his contribution to our success in the last decade and wishes him well in his future career,” read a statement on the Blues’ website.

Former England international Drinkwater arrived in west London from Leicester in 2017 for a fee in the region of £35million.

The 32-year-old managed only 23 outings for the Blues during an unsuccessful spell and was loaned out to Burnley, Aston Villa, Turkish club Kasimpasa and Reading.

Belgian Musonda, 25, was restricted to just seven first-team appearances for Chelsea, scoring once, while ex-England Under-21 international Clarke-Salter played twice during a 16-year association with the club.

