Euro 2020 matchday 11: Belgium and Holland stay perfect as Denmark make last 16

Belgium and Holland eased into the last 16 of Euro 2020 with their 100 per cent records intact while Denmark swept aside Russia to also seal their place on an emotional night in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile Christoph Baumgartner’s goal proved enough for Austria to seal their place in the knockout stages for the first time in their history after beating Ukraine in Bucharest.

Andreas Christensen shaped a number 10 with his hands in tribute to team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring his side’s third goal at the Parken Stadium.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s stunning strike gave the Danes the lead and Yussuf Poulsen doubled their advantage after a dreadful mistake by Roman Zobnin.

Russia replied with Artem Dzyuba’s 70th-minute penalty before Christensen restored Denmark’s two-goal advantage and Joakim Maehle made it four.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice as Holland completed a perfect Group C campaign with a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in Amsterdam.

The Dutch survived some early scares before Wijnaldum’s seven-minute brace effectively sealed their win after Memphis Depay’s opener.

Belgium shrugged off sterling resistance from Finland to triumph 2-0 in St Petersburg, a result that leaves the third-placed Finns needing a mathematical miracle to progress.

Finnish keeper Lukas Hradecky was unfortunate to concede a 73rd-minute opener after Thomas Vermaelen’s header ricocheted in off his hand, and Romelu Lukaku sealed victory for Roberto Martinez’s men.The Austrians celebrated their historic triumph over Ukraine, with Andriy Shevchenko’s side now forced to wait and see if they squeeze through as one of the best third-place teams.

We're a big team. We're not scared. Belgium striker Jeremy Doku

Croatia v Scotland (Group D, Glasgow, 2000)Czech Republic v England (Group D, London, 2000)