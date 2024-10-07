Andres Iniesta expected to confirm retirement after emotional social media post

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Andres Iniesta broke down in tears in an emotional video on his social media in which the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder seemed to announce his playing retirement.

Iniesta has recently been playing in the United Arab Emirates after six seasons with Vissel Kobe in Japan but scrutiny has intensified in the last week the 40-year-old was preparing to end his career.

In a post on his X and Instagram channels titled, ‘the game continues 81024’, Iniesta was asked what football means to him and he replied: “For me, football has been…” before trailing away as he welled up.

Former coaches Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique and Louis van Gaal then paid tribute to Iniesta, whose extra-time winner helped Spain to victory in the 2010 World Cup final after edging out Netherlands 1-0.

Given the title of the video, an official announcement is expected on Tuesday.

Iniesta is regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his, or any, era and his partnership in the middle of the park with compatriot Xavi helped Barcelona and Spain to multiple trophies.

As well as the 2010 World Cup, Iniesta, who was capped 131 times, helped his nation win the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

He made 674 appearances with Barcelona in 16 seasons, with his trophy haul including four Champions Leagues and nine LaLiga titles before departing the club in May 2018.

Iniesta won three trophies with Vissel Kobe and then joined Emirates on a 12-month contract last year. There was an option to extend the deal by a further year but Iniesta appears to have ended his career.