Andy Robertson has revealed he sustained ligament damage in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

The defender was helped off the Anfield pitch on Sunday after appearing to hurt his right ankle when blocking a cross shortly before half-time.

The 27-year-old was therefore feared to be a doubt ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against newly promoted Norwich on Sunday, and the left-back confirmed as much on Monday evening as he said he had suffered ligament damage.

Robertson could face around six weeks on the sidelines as a result.

“Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support,” the Scotland captain wrote ahead of his team’s final pre-season friendly – against Osasuna at Anfield.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend.

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.

“Good luck to the boys playing tonight #YNWA.”