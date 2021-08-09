Andy Robertson injury: Liverpool defender reveals ligament damage from Athletic Bilbao friendly
The defender appeared to hurt his right ankle while blocking a cross in the pre-season game
Andy Robertson has revealed he sustained ligament damage in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao.
The defender was helped off the Anfield pitch on Sunday after appearing to hurt his right ankle when blocking a cross shortly before half-time.
The 27-year-old was therefore feared to be a doubt ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against newly promoted Norwich on Sunday, and the left-back confirmed as much on Monday evening as he said he had suffered ligament damage.
Robertson could face around six weeks on the sidelines as a result.
“Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support,” the Scotland captain wrote ahead of his team’s final pre-season friendly – against Osasuna at Anfield.
“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend.
“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.
“Good luck to the boys playing tonight #YNWA.”
