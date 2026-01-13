Andy Robertson says Liverpool performances must improve in second half of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool may have extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches with an FA Cup win over Barnsley but that has not fooled defender Andy Robertson who admitted performances have to improve in the second half of the season.

Comfortable at 2-0 until Dominik Szoboszlai’s display of arrogance in his own six-yard box gifted the visitors a goal, it took two late strikes from Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike – who cost a combined £195m in the summer – to make the game safe.

Letting opponents back into games has been a common theme this season for the defending Premier League champions and Robertson said that is something which has to be stopped.

“I don’t think the performance was overly great. We showed moments of really good individual quality, but we’ve got to play a lot better than that if we want to go further in this competition,” he said.

“Going 11 unbeaten is good (but) some of the performances still have to be better.

“We’ve got the draws against Leeds, Sunderland – games you’re expected to win – but there was the draw at Arsenal, a win at San Siro (against Inter Milan).

“We’ve stopped the bad form but we need to still lift the levels of performance. Everyone knows that and that’s what we’re working towards.”

After nine defeats in 12 matches during October and November, the priority was to stop the rot and make the team more difficult to beat.

But the criticism now is that Arne Slot’s side are dominating games but not taking their chances.

“We’ve looked a bit more secure defensively which is pleasing but now we need to put it all together because people are saying we’re lacking an attacking threat,” added Robertson.

“We need to now get both because at the start of the season we were really good going forward but probably a little bit too open at the back. Now we’ve kind of reversed it.

“If you want to win trophies and go further in tournaments, you have to get the perfect balance and that’s what we’re working towards.”

Robertson admitted Szoboszlai had received some choice words from his team-mates at half-time after his crazy backheel allowed Adam Phillips to score but he said the Hungary captain had banked plenty of credit as their best player this season.

“The frustrating thing is Dom does this unbelievable 60-yard sprint to start with, he’s getting the clap off The Kop and I don’t know if that maybe went to his head,” he said.

“We can joke about it now but it’s unacceptable to lose a goal like that. Dom obviously knows that. He’s been magnificent for us this season and he was again really good.

“He just had a lapse of concentration, and we can’t afford too many of them in the six-yard box.”