Andy Robertson to stay at Liverpool after they pull out of Tottenham talks

Liverpool have pulled out of talks with Tottenham over their approach for veteran full-back Andy Robertson.

The Londoners made their move late last week as under-pressure boss Thomas Frank sought to add some much-needed experience to his squad.

Liverpool listened to the approach in recognition of Robertson’s contribution to the club in the last eight-and-a-half years and the fact he is out of contract in the summer.

However, the Press Association understands the club have decided against continuing negotiations over the Scotland captain, who turns 32 in March, after considering their options. Robertson had not asked for a move.

Robertson has started only four Premier League matches this season, having lost his place to Milos Kerkez, but has been in the starting line-up for four of their seven Champions League fixtures – including high-profile matches against both Madrid clubs Real and Atletico and Inter Milan.

Liverpool’s vice-captain came off the bench for the start of the second half of Saturday’s defeat at Bournemouth, with head coach Arne Slot later revealing Kerkez had been withdrawn as he was considered in the “red zone” – when players are at most risk of injury.

Slot has already lost defenders Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni to season-ending injuries while Joe Gomez, who has had his share of injury issues, was forced off in the first half against the Cherries after a collision with goalkeeper Alisson Becker which is hoped to be just bruising to his knee.

Fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate has missed the last two matches following the death of his father.

Captain Virgil van Dijk stated after the match he did not want Robertson to leave, while Slot said he wanted to keep all his players as they are still in contention in the Champions League and FA Cup.