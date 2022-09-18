Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ange Postecoglou opts not to comment on Celtic fans chanting during Queen tribute

A banner in the away end at St Mirren read ‘if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands’

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 18 September 2022 16:35
Comments
Celtic fans start chant against the Royal family during applause for Queen

Ange Postecoglou preferred not to comment when asked about Celtic supporters chanting throughout a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen ahead of the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren in Paisley.

Some Hoops fans chanted ‘if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands’ while a banner containing the same phrase could be seen in the away end.

Celtic boss Postecoglou had previously expressed the club’s wish that fans be “respectful” during any tributes.

After his side’s 2-0 defeat, the Greek-born Australian said: “I addressed all that in two press conferences, I’m not going to do it in three.

“I get why the interest is there, but I’m a manager at a football club, and I sit at press conferences wanting to talk about football.

Recommended

“We addressed that matter, we did everything we needed to do, it’s time we moved on.”

The Glasgow club became the subject of UEFA disciplinary proceedings after supporters displayed a ‘F*** the Crown’ banner during Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

There were also disruptions to tributes at some of Saturday’s Premiership fixtures.

A minute’s silence at Ibrox was disrupted by Dundee United supporters. Boos and derogatory chants could be heard coming from the corner of the stadium housing several hundred United supporters before Rangers played God Save the King.

Celtic fans hold up a banner before the cinch Premiership match at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
(PA Wire)

In a brief statement, United later stated that they had “reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed”.

There were similar reactions ahead of Hibernian’s game with Aberdeen at Easter Road, where boos and chants were audible during a minute’s applause.

Recommended

The Scottish Football Association had postponed all matches the previous weekend following the Queen’s death and gave clubs the option of choosing whether and how to pay respects when games resumed.

In a joint statement with the Scottish Professional Football League last Monday, the SFA said: “This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of national mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in