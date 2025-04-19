Tottenham taking care of Son as they focus on European glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says Son Heung-min will be “put on ice for the next few days” ahead of the club’s bid for Europa League glory.

Son missed Thursday’s 1-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday with a foot injury, the 2-1 aggregate triumph taking Spurs through to only their second semi-final in a European competition in the last 40 years.

Postecoglou confirmed Son will be absent again for Nottingham Forest’s Premier League visit on Monday, which comes only 10 days before the first leg of their Europa League showdown against Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt.

He said: “Sonny’s been dealing with his foot problem for a while. It’s probably as good as time as any to give him the right time to get over it.”

Asked how long Son would be sidelined, Postecoglou replied: “I’m not really sure. We got to the point where he wasn’t improving but it was deteriorating.

“I think probably rest is going to be as important as anything else with that kind of injury.

“We’ll give him that time because Sonny is the kind of guy who always wants to train. We’ll have to put him on ice for the next few days and see how he responds to that.”

Son stayed in London on Thursday as Dominic Solanke’s penalty, converted late in the first half, booked Tottenham’s place in the last four of the Europa League.

The spot-kick came at a price as James Maddison was clattered by Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos and, according to Postecoglou, the England international is a “bit sore” and a doubt to play against Forest.

Postecoglou added: “He (Son) wasn’t in contact with me (on Thursday) but he was with the boys obviously.

“We discussed whether he should come along, but to give us the best chance of Sonny being available for the semis, and beyond, it made sense we left him at home.

“I’m sure he was very much part of the group. What do they call them? Group chats? I’m sure he was part of some group, I’m not in any.

“He’s obviously delighted for a number of reasons and has a real motivation to get back as soon as he can.”

Beating Frankfurt kept Tottenham on course to win a first trophy in 17 years, since League Cup success in 2008.

But Spurs suffered a 17th Premier League defeat of the season in losing 2-0 at Wolves last weekend.

Wins for Wolves and West Ham before they kick off on Monday night would leave them 17th in the table.

Postecoglou said: “It’s fair to say it’s been challenging. But part of that challenge has obviously been the rotations in the team.

“It’s going to be similar on Monday, we’re going to have to make five or six changes to the team because we want to make sure everyone is in the right space.”