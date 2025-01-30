Academy graduates take centre stage as Tottenham progress in Europa League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Tottenham goals for academy graduates Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore clinched a 3-0 win over Elfsborg and secured the club’s passage into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Spurs knew a point would likely secure a top-eight berth and help them avoid next month’s play-off phase, but Ange Postecoglou watched two unlikely figures come off the bench and earn a precious three points.

Scarlett only returned to the club earlier this month from a mixed loan spell at Oxford but scored four minutes after his second-half introduction with a superb header for his first Tottenham goal on his 18th appearance.

Ajayi, a regular for the Under-21s, followed it up with a superb second six minutes from time before Moore grabbed a brilliant third in stoppage time to help Spurs claim fourth spot in the league phase.

It was not a completely positive night for Postecoglou, however, as while Micky van de Ven’s comeback passed by without note, fellow centre-back Radu Dragusin was forced off in the second half.

Postecoglou made three changes from Sunday’s dismal 2-1 loss to Leicester, with Van de Ven handed a start on his eagerly-awaited return.

Moore was also drafted into the line-up and tried to make an instant impression with an exciting run down the right, but Son Heung-min failed to apply the finish at the back post.

Son had some joy himself shortly afterwards when he whizzed past Simon Hedlund and was brought down outside the penalty area.

The resulting free-kick came to nothing and Lucas Bergvall was soon the centre of attention after Postecoglou told him to calm down following a couple of sloppy passes.

While Bergvall was overeager to impress against a team from his native Sweden, Son continued to look sharp and set up Pedro Porro, who had a header saved before the Spurs captain got the better of Niklas Hult but Pape Sarr’s low effort was blocked by Isak Pettersson.

Pettersson was required again before the break to deny Moore from another Son dribble to ensure the game remained goalless at half-time.

A triple substitution followed from Postecoglou with Van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Son brought off with Sunday’s trip to Brentford in mind.

Elfsborg created the first opportunity of the second period when Besfort Zeneli’s shot deflected into the path of Jalal Abdullai, but he hooked over.

Bergvall had a diving header saved by Pettersson soon after before Tottenham’s injury curse struck again when Dragusin landed awkwardly on his knee 16 minutes after he had replaced Van de Ven.

Dragusin tried to continue but was forced off and Scarlett was introduced in the 66th minute for his first appearance for the club since last May.

Four minutes later and Scarlett made the breakthrough when he powered home a header from Dejan Kulusevski’s sumptuous cross.

It was a special moment for Scarlett and another followed for 18-year-old Ajayi, who marked his debut with an excellent individual goal.

Ajayi cut inside and exchanged passes with Scarlett before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

There was still time for Moore, arguably the most talented of Spurs’ young crop, to open his account in the second minute of stoppage time when he burst away from his marker and fired home.

It made Moore Tottenham’s fourth youngest ever scorer and capped a great night for the club’s academy.