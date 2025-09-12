Ange Postecoglou feels Nottingham Forest have squad to compete on all fronts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou believes he has inherited a squad set up for success.

Former Tottenham boss Postecoglou was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor on Tuesday and takes charge of his first game on Saturday – a lunchtime return to north London to face Arsenal.

The Australian has arrived at the City Ground just weeks after Forest spent over £150million on building a squad to enable them to compete on four fronts.

“I really like the squad. It’s got great balance in terms of being able to cover most positions for the rotations you need,” he said.

“There’s a variance in styles in there that will allow you to play differently. There’s no doubt European football has different demands on you than the Premier League and the cup competitions as well.

“We want to compete on all fronts. I’ve only had two days with the players. It will be one day with the whole squad.

“I think there’s a good balance there. A squad that I think is ready to compete but also robust enough to handle the challenge.”

Postecoglou may also have a challenge in learning how to handle the fiery owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Marinakis has taken Forest from the bottom of the Championship to competing in Europe, but he has done it in his own way.

“I’ve only met him a few times and I just said yes to him,” Postecoglou said. “Look, I think people that have sort of had the kind of existence that he has, it’s very hard for us to relate to.

“The one thing about him that people can’t deny is that I think he’s taken over this football club with the right intentions.

“He wasn’t a vehicle for people to sort of find out who he is or for him to kind of thrust himself into the spotlight. He wants to have a team of winners.

“It’s not easy but you can go into London, take one of the big clubs, buy one of the big clubs and you’re already guaranteed success.

“I love the fact that he’s picked up the fantastic history of the club at the bottom of the Championship and he’s taken it back into Europe.

“There’s a real merit there and I think that tells you enough about the kind of person he is.”

Postecoglou is making a fitting return to the other side of north London for his first game back in the Premier League.

“Every Premier League fixture is challenging, against clubs that are challenging for honours or others that are fighting for other things,” he added.

“It’s a great game. Mikel (Arteta) has got them off to a good start. I think they’ve strengthened over the summer for sure. They’re a stronger team than they were last year so they’ll be a great challenge for us.”