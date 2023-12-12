Destiny Udogie signs new long-term contract with Tottenham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Destiny Udogie has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham, the Premier League club have announced.

The Italian left-back, who has made a huge impression in the first part of the current season, has committed himself to Spurs until 2030.

The 21-year-old joined Tottenham from Udinese in a £15million deal in 2022 but spent last season back on loan with the Serie A club.

He returned to London in the summer and has thrived under new manager Ange Postecoglou, starting 14 of the club’s 16 Premier League games this term.

He also made his Italy debut this autumn and scored his first Spurs goal in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

Udogie told the club’s website: “I’m happy because I think to be here at this club is a big joy for me, so I’m really happy for this opportunity and it’s a pleasure.

“From the first day I came in, I’ve felt at home.

“There’s just been one objective – to show my best and help the team.

“I’m happy how it’s going but obviously we can do more and I will keep working to do more.”