Ange Postecoglou hoping for more James Maddison ‘moments’ against Leicester

Ange Postecoglou will hope to see Tottenham vice-captain James Maddison step up again with more “moments” in Sunday’s crucial Premier League fixture with ex-club Leicester.

Spurs were without 14 players for Thursday’s trip to Hoffenheim due to a combination of injuries and ineligibility, but Maddison scored and set up Son Heung-min to help inspire a much-needed 3-2 away win.

Tottenham’s injury crisis has seen them drop to 15th in the Premier League – amid a run of five defeats from their last six fixtures in the division – and yet under-pressure boss Postecoglou has guided them into the Carabao Cup semi-finals and guaranteed a Europa League knock-out berth.

Maddison’s fine strike in Germany ended a run of six games without a goal and he will aim to deliver against former side Leicester, who have lost seven in a row in the league.

Postecoglou said: “Madders was great (against Hoffenheim). I think he enjoys having that responsibility.

“Again, it’s been a gripe for him as well, because with the team and the way it’s going at the moment, he’s another one I have tried to manage as best as I can, (rather than) him play every game.

“Creative players are always better when they are fresh. He’s still churning out really good performances. Against Everton (3-2 loss) he was really disappointed but he worked his socks off. It wasn’t for the want of trying.

“With Madders, it’s always moments. The moments (against Hoffenheim) – he was clinical. Against Everton, maybe there were moments when he wasn’t as clinical but that could be just because of the fatigue he feels.

“He’s another one that is pushing through. He is not making excuses, he’s taking on that responsibility.”

Maddison is one of a limited number of experienced players still available to Postecoglou, who watched Tottenham finish with five teenagers during the midweek success in Germany.

Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall have repeatedly stepped up for Spurs in recent weeks and may be required against the Foxes, with Djed Spence, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma major doubts.

While Postecoglou feels his young squad will be better for this difficult experience, he is well aware they must move up the league table.

“They’ve been fronting up and are doing the best for their club and I think they all sense the opportunity,” the 59-year-old reflected.

Most fans understand the situation that we're in and they're probably not happy with it, but they can probably see the potential Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou

“We’re deep in one competition, we’re in the knock-out stages of another and further along in the FA Cup.

“It’s not like it’s just the league and we have to get some results in the league to brighten us up. We need to get some results in the league because where we are is unacceptable, but there is still plenty to play for and it’s exciting.

“I think they all sense that as well and they want us to get through this period so we can tackle the exciting part of the season in the best shape possible.”

Tottenham’s immediate focus is Sunday where they will aim to register a first home win in the league since November 3 and Postecoglou knows the role the fans can play.

He admitted: “We’re putting them through a tough time!

“We did beat Liverpool (in Carabao Cup) not that long ago at home and the atmosphere was brilliant.

“They play their part – I thought the fans were great (Thursday) to help the players on. Most fans understand the situation that we’re in and they’re probably not happy with it, but they can probably see the potential.

“They can definitely give some energy to the players and hopefully – with a really good atmosphere – we can overcome the challenge.”