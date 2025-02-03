Tottenham revive Mathys Tel deal with forward set to join from Bayern Munich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have managed to revive their move for Mathys Tel with the Bayern Munich forward set to join the club, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs entered talks with the 19-year-old last week after an agreement with Bayern had been struck for a deal worth in the region of 60 million euros (£50.2m).

However, negotiations stalled on Friday with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United also interested in France international Tel – but he is now set to link up with Tottenham, although the exact structure of the deal is still to be finalised.

Tel’s U-turn represents a further boost for Ange Postecoglou, who has faced mounting external pressure but watched his depleted team make it three wins from their last four matches with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday.

The addition of centre-back Kevin Danso from Lens was also confirmed on Sunday as Tottenham look to salvage their campaign, with the prospect of trophy success still possible due to participation in the Carabao Cup, Europa League and FA Cup.

Spurs face a crucial week with a trip to Liverpool on Thursday to determine who qualifies for next month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

An FA Cup fourth round tie with Aston Villa follows three days later on Sunday and Postecoglou could have Tel available for both fixtures if he receives international clearance and a work permit in time.

Tel will undergo a medical with Tottenham on Monday afternoon before he completes a deadline-day switch.

It may not signal the end of Spurs’ business with another centre-back still high on their list, but PA understands the club have decided against a loan move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

Disasi had been heavily linked with the north London club over the past 24 hours.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, reportedly rejected a significant offer from Tottenham for England international Marc Guehi over the weekend.

Guehi has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Selhurst Park and attracted interest from Newcastle last summer, but Palace are eager to keep hold of their captain.