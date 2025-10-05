Ange Postecoglou says he loves a fight as pressure builds at Nottingham Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou came out fighting as speculation over his future at Nottingham Forest intensified after a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle.

The Forest boss has won none of his first seven games since taking over the City Ground hotseat and rumours suggest he could face showdown talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis just weeks into his reign.

However, Postecoglou was in defiant mood as he faced the media at St James’ Park.

Asked if his self-belief had been dented by a difficult start at Forest, he said: “I started in Australia when I was 32 years old in semi-professional football and I’m here in the Premier League at the age of 60. Do you reckon I lack self-belief or don’t like a fight?

“I didn’t get here because of my connections. In fact, I’ve picked fights. I have, even in the schoolyard. I’ve picked fights with people who I knew would beat me up. That’s the kind of person I am, so that’s fine.”

He added: “If people want to make an assessment of me after three and a half weeks in which I’ve had six or seven games, there’s nothing I can do about that.

“But at the same time, there’s nothing wrong with things being tough. That’s okay. I’ll say it a million times, I did have an option. I could have been sitting on the couch watching the game today and not be in the middle of it.

“I’d rather be, much rather be… I love a fight. So it’s a fight, so it’s a struggle – so what? That’s okay. Now, if people outside don’t think I’m the right person, or even internally don’t think I am, it makes no difference for me.”

Forest were commendably well-organised on Tyneside and frustrated the hosts until 13 minutes into the second half when Bruno Guimaraes fired past Matz Sels from distance with the visitors appealing in vain for a foul on Morgan Gibbs-White by Dan Burn in the run-up.

Postecoglou said: “Look, I think it’s just the world we’ve created where referees I just don’t think are going to make those decisions anymore, particularly against the home side. They’re going to let it run and let VAR pick the slack up.”

Thereafter, the Magpies threatened to add to their tally at regular intervals, but had to wait until six minutes from time for Nick Woltemade to extend their advantage from the penalty spot.

Head coach Eddie Howe was delighted with his side’s performance and the result after Wednesday night’s 4-0 Champions League victory at Union Saint-Gilloise.

Howe said: “[It was] a huge win for us, huge, huge. The players have done really well this week to recover from the Arsenal game in the way that they have and the speed to put that game to the back of our minds and to re-focus on two hugely important games.

“In the Champions League to get our season going in that competition and then the importance of the Premier League, it’s such an important competition for us.

“We maintained very good standards the last few years. We needed to maintain them, so at home I thought it was vital we won today.”