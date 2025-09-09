Nottingham Forest appoint Ange Postecoglou as new manager after Nuno Espirito Santo sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest have appointed former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou as their new manager after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Forest have moved quickly to secure Postecoglou after parting ways with Nuno late on Monday night just three games into the Premier League season following reported disagreements with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Postecoglou had been out of work since leaving Spurs at the end of last season, with the London club electing to move on from the Australian despite a Europa League triumph that ended a 17-year wait for a trophy at the club.

The 60-year-old now steps in at the City Ground with the start of Forest’s own Europa League campaign just two weeks away, with the new manager’s first fixture in charge set to be Saturday afternoon’s trip to Arsenal.

The departure of Nuno, himself a former Spurs manager, came nine days after a damaging 3-0 defeat at home to West Ham, with Nottingham Forest taking four points from their first three fixtures to sit 10th in the table at this early stage.

Postecoglou becomes the eighth permanent manager of Marinakis’ tenure as owner, which began in May 2017. The coach has won league titles in his native Australia, Japan and Scotland in addition to his continental success last season.

“We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” owner Marinakis said. “His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."