Nottingham Forest are expected to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno was sacked on Monday night, with reports indicating a significant breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis led to his dismissal.

Postecoglou, 60, has been out of work since leaving Tottenham in June.

The Australian is understood by the PA news agency to be the leading candidate for the managerial role at the City Ground. His previous tenure at the north London club saw him dismissed just 16 days after leading them to Europa League glory.

During his two seasons at Spurs, Postecoglou successfully ended their long-standing trophy drought last season.

However, this European success came at the expense of their league form, where the club finished a disappointing 17th.

Now, Postecoglou looks set to secure another opportunity in the Premier League, which would also see him return to European football with Forest.

open image in gallery Nuno departed following a breakdown in his relationship with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis ( Mike Egerton/PA )

A swift reunion with north London could be on the cards, as Nottingham Forest are scheduled to visit Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Nuno was relieved of his duties on Monday night after publicly falling out with Marinakis this summer.

The 51-year-old was given a new contract in June after guiding Forest into the Europa League last term, their first European qualification since 1995, but cracks were beginning to show behind the scenes.

Nuno had a poor working relationship with global head of football Edu Gaspar and his bond with Marinakis suffered as a result.

He questioned the club’s transfer business ahead of the new season and then pre-empted his own sacking by saying “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” when asked about his future at the club.

open image in gallery Nuno Espirito Santo (R) appeared to argue with Forest's Greek co-owner Evangelos Marinakis (L) at the end of the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City during the 2024/25 season ( AFP/Getty )

He was set for peace talks with Marinakis during the international break, but the Greek businessman pulled the trigger without them happening.

Forest said in a statement: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

Strains in the Nuno-Marinakis relationship began to show in mid-August when Nuno criticised Forest’s summer transfer activity and expressed concern for the season ahead.

open image in gallery Nuno was Nottingham Forest's head coach for almost 21 months ( Nick Potts/PA )

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very, very close,” the Portuguese said. “This season, not so well. No, it’s not (good).

“I don’t know exactly, but I’m being honest with you. I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know.

“I always believe that dialogue and what you say or your opinion, is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us, but our relations have changed.

“The reality is that is not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions and now it’s not so good.”