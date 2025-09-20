Ange Postecoglou feels he is starting to have impact at Nottingham Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou feels Nottingham Forest are beginning to look like the team he wants them to be, despite another winless afternoon at Burnley.

Postecoglou’s third game in charge brought his first point, with Neco Williams’ early strike cancelled out by Jaidon Anthony in a 1-1 draw at a rain-drenched Turf Moor.

It could certainly have been more for Forest but, after losses to Arsenal in the Premier League and Swansea in the Carabao Cup, Postecoglou was keen to emphasise the progress he thinks has been made.

“I think it was important we didn’t lose today,” said the Australian. “If we had lost another one today, then the narrative becomes even more sort of with that. It doesn’t affect me, but the players are human beings, and even the staff, and you want to lift that gloom a little bit.

“It was a difficult game because Burnley are a tough proposition here. I think they will be for every club. There’s still things we can improve on. Disappointed we didn’t get the three points. I think, on the balance of play, we certainly deserved it.

“Already I can see the team is transformed in terms of the way we’re working with the ball, without the ball, the understanding of what we’re trying to do. So that’s the biggest encouragement for me, because it means the players are listening and they’re responding.

“Seven days doesn’t sound like a lot, but I’ve always felt you could make a pretty quick impact if your messages are clear and I just felt on the sideline today, there were times in the game where I’m thinking, ‘OK, this is starting to look like my team now, the team I want us to be’. I think that’s the most important thing.”

There were less than two minutes on the clock when Williams’ deflected effort flew into the top corner, but Burnley boss Scott Parker was delighted with the way his players responded from the early setback, rating the performance the Clarets’ best of the season.

He said: “I was hugely disappointed, obviously you come into the game, the last thing you want is an early goal. I thought our reaction from that goal was unbelievable, really, and I think there were massive, massive positives from that.”

Anthony was a constant threat in attack, while at the back Burnley were indebted to goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a string of fine saves.

Parker highlighted one in the second half from Igor Jesus’ header, saying of the summer signing from Newcastle: “Big saves and Martin’s going to need to be there this year for the team, we are playing against huge quality.

“I thought his save from the header was unbelievable really. I’ve been immensely impressed with Martin.”