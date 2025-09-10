Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Ange Postecoglou reunites with Spurs coaching staff at Nottingham Forest

Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo and Rob Burch will form Postecoglou’s backroom staff at the City Ground

Mark Walker
Wednesday 10 September 2025 15:55 BST
Comments
Ange Postecoglou - Nottingham Forest's new boss in numbers

Nottingham Forest have confirmed coaches Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo and Rob Burch will form new boss Ange Postecoglou's backroom staff.

All four worked with Postecoglou, who was appointed Forest head coach on Tuesday after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked, in his previous job at Tottenham.

A Forest statement read: "Following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as the club's new head coach, the quartet are taking up crucial roles within the coaching team.

"Jedinak, who himself played nearly 100 times in the Premier League and worked with Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, arrives as assistant coach."

Recommended

Forest added: "Montgomery and Raimundo are joining, both as an assistant coach, having held the same roles under Postecoglou at Tottenham."

Burch worked as Spurs goalkeeping coach and joins Forest in the same role, the midlands club said.

Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham in June, 16 days after leading them to Europa League glory.

The 60-year-old Australian spent two years in charge of Spurs and departed following their 17th-placed Premier League finish last season.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in