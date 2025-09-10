Ange Postecoglou reunites with Spurs coaching staff at Nottingham Forest
Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo and Rob Burch will form Postecoglou’s backroom staff at the City Ground
Nottingham Forest have confirmed coaches Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery, Sergio Raimundo and Rob Burch will form new boss Ange Postecoglou's backroom staff.
All four worked with Postecoglou, who was appointed Forest head coach on Tuesday after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked, in his previous job at Tottenham.
A Forest statement read: "Following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as the club's new head coach, the quartet are taking up crucial roles within the coaching team.
"Jedinak, who himself played nearly 100 times in the Premier League and worked with Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, arrives as assistant coach."
Forest added: "Montgomery and Raimundo are joining, both as an assistant coach, having held the same roles under Postecoglou at Tottenham."
Burch worked as Spurs goalkeeping coach and joins Forest in the same role, the midlands club said.
Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham in June, 16 days after leading them to Europa League glory.
The 60-year-old Australian spent two years in charge of Spurs and departed following their 17th-placed Premier League finish last season.
PA
