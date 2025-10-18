Ange Postecoglou joins list of shortest managerial reigns in Premier League era

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest have sacked Ange Postecoglou after only 40 days and five Premier League matches in charge following a 3-0 home loss to Chelsea.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis left his seat midway through the contest at City Ground and an announcement on Postecoglou’s future was confirmed 19 minutes after full-time.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the other bosses who have failed to stick around in the Premier League era.

Les Reed (Charlton)

40 days and seven games

Taking over with the club struggling after eight defeats in their first 12 league games, Reed failed to improve matters. He picked up just four points in seven games, suffered a League Cup exit against Wycombe and was sacked on Christmas Eve.

Rene Meulensteen (Fulham)

75 days and 13 games

The former Manchester United coach replaced Martin Jol but failed to even see out the season as they slipped to the foot of the table, after losing nine of his games, and the Cottagers made Felix Magath their third manager of the campaign, eventually finishing 19th.

Frank De Boer (Crystal Palace)

77 days and four games

The former Netherlands star was an eye-catching appointment at Selhurst Park and was allowed to bring in Jairo Riedewald for £8million as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan but was dispensed with after just four league games – which did not yield a point or a goal – and a League Cup win over second-tier Ipswich.

Bob Bradley (Swansea)

84 days and 11 games

The first American to manage in the Premier League, Bradley lasted only from October to December 2016 – though unlike Reed, he at least made it through Christmas before being axed on December 27. He took eight points from 11 games and left Swansea 19th in the table, having also struggled under Francesco Guidolin, but they finally found their man as Paul Clement secured top-flight survival.

Quique Sanchez Flores (Watford)

85 days and 10 games

Watford’s managerial merry-go-round under the Pozzo family’s ownership stands out among Premier League clubs and Sanchez Flores has taken two rides, serving for 44 games between June 2015 and May 2016 but only a dozen – with two wins – on his return three years later.

Nathan Jones (Southampton)

94 days and eight games

The Welshman left Luton to succeed Ralph Hasenhuttl in November 2022 but, for the second time after his miserable 10 months at Stoke in 2019, it proved an unsuccessful spell away from Kenilworth Road. Five wins and nine defeats from his 14 games in charge left Saints seeking a third boss of the season.